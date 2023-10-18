Blink-182 confirm rescheduled shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin

Blink-182 have announced rescheduled dates for shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin after they were forced to cancel the trio of performances last month.

The band have now announced that they will be returning to the UK and Ireland in August 2024.

Blink will perform at Belfast’s SSE Arena on August 26, followed by Dublin’s Royal Hospital Kilmainham on August 27 and the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on two nights, August 29 and 30.

The pop-punk band announced that they had to cancel the shows in September due to drummer Travis Barker needing to attend to “an urgent family matter”.

Upon his exit, he shared photos from Glasgow airport’s prayer room and reports emerged that Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with their first child together, had gone to hospital.

Barker later revealed that she underwent “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby. Shows continued again from Antwerp in Belgium on September 8.

Find the full list of reschedule dates below and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Blink-182’s UK and Ireland 2024 tour dates are:

AUGUST

26 – Belfast, SSE Arena

27 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

29 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

30 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Notably, the dates follow close after Reading & Leeds Festival 2024, which takes place from August 21 to 25.

Blink-182’s 2023 world tour was announced in October last year along with the promise of new music from the original line-up – Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Barker – for the first time in a decade.

The band’s new album, ‘One More Time…’, is due for release on October 20 via Colombia Records. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Their romantic new single ‘Fell In Love’ came out last week, the fourth preview from the album following ‘Edging’, ‘More Than You Know’ and the record’s title track.

Reviewing Blink in London this month, NME said the “reunited classic lineup are as puerile and thrilling as they were in their heyday”. The four-star write-up added: “This is a tight, endlessly fun comeback offering a well-needed moment of respite in a rather gloomy climate.”

Barker himself has suffered a string of health problems in recent months. He tested positive for COVID ahead of the band’s European tour dates, and revealed that he recently had an episode of trigeminal neuralgia in addition to a root canal. Barker then suffered a bloody hand injury at Blink-182’s Manchester gig.