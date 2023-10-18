Blink-182 drop heartfelt new single ‘You Don’t Know What You’ve Got’

Blink-182 have released a heartfelt new single, ‘You Don’t Know What You’ve Got’.

The track is the sixth and final single to be taken from their forthcoming album ‘One More Time’, which is out on Friday (October 20). It follows the previously released singles ‘Edging’, ‘One More Time’, ‘More Than You Know’, ‘Dance With Me’ and ‘Fell In Love’.

The song delves into vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus’ experience with cancer, of “long weeks of impending doom/Stuck in life’s waiting room”, but contrasts his dread with the poignant yet powerful realisation that “you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s almost gone”.

Hoppus was diagnosed with stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2021 but was declared cancer-free six months later.

Check out ‘You Don’t Know What You’ve Got’ below:

Meanwhile, Travis Barker revealed this week that he endured playing drums with Blink-182 in Manchester recently with bloody knuckles and fingers.

In the image seen by Billboard are close-up cuts and scabs across his fingers and knuckles. Barker also shared a photo of his blood-stained trousers from the incident.

It follows the musician sharing earlier this month that he recently had an episode of severe nerve pain (trigeminal neuralgia) as well as a COVID infection and root canal treatment.

He’s been plagued by health issues in the last few weeks and joked to fans that it means he “can pretty much handle anything god throws at me”.

The drummer returned to Blink’s tour this month after his wife Kourtney Kardashian underwent “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby.

The incident meant that Barker was forced to fly home from the band’s UK and Ireland tour, cancelling gigs in Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow. The dates have now been rescheduled to August 2024.