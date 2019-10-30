Blink-182 explain why Lil Wayne walked off stage and threatened to quit co-headline tour

They're full of praise for the rapper...

Blink-182 have explained why Lil Wayne threatened to walk off stage and quit their co-headline tour in the summer.

The unlikely pairing headed out on a massive tour earlier this year, but it almost hit the buffers when Wayne told a crowd in Virginia that “this might be my last night” on the tour.

The incident was eventually played down by the rapper the next day, when he tweeted: “I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182.”

Now, Blink-182 have finally discussed Wayne’s apparent doubts over the tour – and they’re full of praise for the rapper.

“He was awesome,” frontman Mark Hoppus told K-ROQ. “He was awesome, his band was amazing, his whole crew, everybody. It was so fun all summer long.”

As for his apparent doubts, drummer Travis Barker then clarified: “The one day where he walked off stage, he had said, ‘I just felt like they didn’t like me,’ so he walked off stage… ‘I didn’t want to put them through it. I just wanted you guys to be able to get on and do your thing.’”

The two artists finished their tour late last month, and a late show in Brooklyn saw Blink presenting Lil Wayne with a massive birthday joint on stage.

During Wayne’s set, the three members of Blink walked on stage and presented the rapper with a joint on a silver tray. “What the fuck?!” Wayne’s chuckling DJ was heard remarking at the gift from the band.

“I’ll take this now,” Wayne added, before lighting up with help from drummer Travis Barker and one of his backing crew before declaring Blink “my fucking brothers for life, man”.

The two artists also got together in the studio earlier this year to record an ambitious mash-up of their respective hits ‘What’s My Age Again?’ and ‘A Milli’.

Blink, meanwhile, released their latest studio album ‘Nine’ last month.