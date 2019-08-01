Blink-182 give update on new EP featuring Pharrell Williams and Lil Uzi Vert

Trio are also set to release their new album 'Nine' on September 20

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has revealed further details about the band’s forthcoming EP featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams.

Earlier this summer, drummer Travis Barker revealed that the trio were working on a new EP, which they hope to release after their forthcoming eighth album.

Now, Hoppus has said the band are planning on putting more collaborations on the record and it is likely to be released in 2020.

Speaking to Alt105.7, when asked if their EP would follow upcoming album ‘Nine’, Hoppus said “that is the plan – we have a lot of stuff that we didn’t put on the record that we kind of set aside for an EP after the album comes out”.

“It’s some collaborations – we did a track with Pharrell and Lil Uzi [Vert], and we have some other stuff in the works as well that we’re planning on putting out.”

Hoppus also stated that the plan with Blink-182 moving forward is to keep putting out new music.

He added: “The whole idea with Blink now is to keep writing, keep recording, keep putting out music – I think that it’s really exciting to live in this age where you can kind of record and release music very easily.”

Meanwhile, their new album is due for release on September 20 via Columbia Records. It is the trio’s first LP since July 2016’s ‘California’.

As well as ‘Darkside’, the previously released songs ‘Happy Days’, ‘Generational Divide’ and ‘Blame It On My Youth’ are all included on ‘Nine’.