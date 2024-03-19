Blink-182, Hozier, Tyler, The Creator and more lead Lollapalooza 2024 line-up

Blink-182, Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, SZA, The Killers and more have been announced as headliners for this year’s Lollapalooza.

Other acts set to headline this year’s edition of the annual Chicago Music Fest include Future x Metro Boomin, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex. Lollapalooza will be returning to its home of Grant Park from August 1 through 4.

The likes of NME Cover alumnus Been Stellar, Geese, and The Last Dinner Party are also set to perform alongside Deftones, Tate McRae, Laufey (performing with the Chicago Philharmonic), Conan Grey, Reneé Rapp, Faye Webster, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Jungle, Two Door Cinema Club, Killer Mike, Vince Staples, Four Tet, Kevin Abstract, Ethel Cain, Chappell Roan, Teeze Touchdown, Kenny Beats, The Japanese House, Romy, Flo, Cults, Slow Pulp, Militarie Gun, Fleshwater, Wisp, and more.

A festival pass pre-sale will be available for those who sign up for a pre-sale passcode via the Lollapalooza official website. This will guarantee fans access to 4-day tickets at the lowest price. The pre-sale will commence on Thursday March 21 from 10am until 12pm CT (3am GMT to 5am GMT). Prices will increase at 12pm CT (5am GMT) on March 21 as soon as public on-sale begins.

Single day tickets, along with the line up-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under will be able to attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

Last year’s edition of Lollapalooza saw the likes of Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Holly Humberstone, Sabrina Carpenter, Foals, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more perform.

In a five-star review of Lollapalooza 2023, NME shared: “But even in the midst of acts giving their best at the festival, there’s still an undercurrent of imperfection that makes it all approachable and real. Lollapalooza isn’t trying to be anything it’s not, and by returning each year with a new plan to prioritise diversity in sound as well as a steadfast dedication to highlighting fresh acts (like on its BMI stage, where up-and-coming acts like Annie DiRusso and Beauty School Dropout are met with fans who sing along to every single word) the festival proves its dedication to just putting the music first, and the fans Lollapalooza draws in mirror that effort.”