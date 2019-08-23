It has to be heard to be believed
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne have released a mash-up of their respective singles ‘What’s My Age Again’ and ‘A Milli’ – listen to the collaborative track below.
The two artists are set to resume their joint North American tour on Tuesday (August 27) in Irvine, California. Blink are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Enema Of The State’ on the tour by playing the record in full on each date.
To celebrate the return of the co-headline tour, Blink and Lil Wayne have got together to record a mash-up of their respective hits ‘What’s My Age Again’ (first released in April 1999) and ‘A Milli’ (March 2008).
The song originally debuted in a live format back in May to announce the two artists’ joint tour. You can see the remaining dates of the tour below.
August
27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
September
2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
4 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
8 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
12 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Blink-182 are also touring in support of their upcoming new album ‘Nine’, which is set for release on September 20.
Earlier this month, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun joined Blink-182 on stage to perform ‘Mutt’.