It has to be heard to be believed

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne have released a mash-up of their respective singles ‘What’s My Age Again’ and ‘A Milli’ – listen to the collaborative track below.

The two artists are set to resume their joint North American tour on Tuesday (August 27) in Irvine, California. Blink are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album ‘Enema Of The State’ on the tour by playing the record in full on each date.

To celebrate the return of the co-headline tour, Blink and Lil Wayne have got together to record a mash-up of their respective hits ‘What’s My Age Again’ (first released in April 1999) and ‘A Milli’ (March 2008).

The song originally debuted in a live format back in May to announce the two artists’ joint tour. You can see the remaining dates of the tour below.

August

27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September

2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

4 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

8 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

12 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Blink-182 are also touring in support of their upcoming new album ‘Nine’, which is set for release on September 20.

Earlier this month, Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun joined Blink-182 on stage to perform ‘Mutt’.