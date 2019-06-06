The auction will raise funds for the Trevor Project

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has said he plans to auction one of his bass guitars for an LGBTQ charity after learning of a Straight Pride event.

Plans by a US group to hold a “Straight Pride” event in Boston this summer sparked controversy earlier this week – with more than 45,000 tweets being posted about the event.

While it sparked condemnation from Avengers star Chris Evans, a curt response came from Smash Mouth who simply replied: “Fuck Off”.

Now, Hoppus has added his voice to the opposition and vowed to raise funds for the Trevor Project – which provides support for LGBTQ youth across America.

“To celebrate how utterly ridiculous a Straight Pride parade is, I’m going to auction off one of my basses, match the final bid dollar-for-dollar, and donate all the money to the @TrevorProject,” he wrote.

At the time of writing, Hoppus’ comments have attracted over 23,000 likes and 4,000 retweets. Information on the bidding for the instrument has yet to be revealed.

In other Blink 182 news, Hoppus has recently denied rumours that guitarist Tom DeLonge could be set to rejoin the seminal pop-punk band.

Despite leaving in 2015, DeLonge claimed last month that a reunion with Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker could be on the cards. “We still support each other,” he told US radio. “Yes everybody, I will play with Blink again.”

However, it seems that Hoppus isn’t quite so sure. As Loudwire reports, Hoppus wasn’t willing to entirely rule out a reunion with his ex-bandmate, but it looks like it won’t be happening any time in the immediate future.

“There is not any talk of that right now…I mean I’ll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumour at this point.” Hoppus told KROQ-FM.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 continue to work on their eighth album – the second to feature DeLonge’s replacement Matt Skiba.