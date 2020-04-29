News Music News

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus ranks every one of the band’s songs

The bassist is ready to argue online

Tobi Akingbade
Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia )
Mark Hoppus of blink-182 performs onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia )

Blink-182 bassist and co-founder Mark Hoppus has ranked his favourite songs by the band after being challenged by record store and label Smartpunk.

“Ok doing a @blink182 bracket and this sucks,” Smartpunk tweeted. “I’ve never hated myself more for some of these choices. But here I am. Self-loathing. Hey @markhoppus

can you fill this out for me real quick? I’ve got a zoom call tomorrow to discuss all of our answers…”

“I was challenged by @smartpunk and here’s how it played out,” Hoppus tweeted. “Let’s Argue Online about it.” Attached was his filled-out version of “The Best of Blink 182” bracket.

Advertisement

Have a look at how the bassist ranked every Blink-182 song below:

Hoppus said he filled the bracket out in “two minutes” and followed “[his] gut and didn’t second guess anything.”

He crowned ‘Feeling This’ as the top song, and explained why on Twitter. “It’s the apex of blink-182,” he tweeted. “The best of all of us. It was different and new and (in my opinion) groundbreaking.”

Hoppus explained to confused fans what ‘YED’ means, explaining that it’s an abbreviation for “I Miss You” and a light-hearted jab at the way Tom DeLonge pronounces the lyric, “The voice inside my head.”

Advertisement

In other news concerning DeLonge, three purported UFO videos were made public by DeLonge‘s UFO research organisation To The Stars Academy have now been given extra credibility after they were released by The Pentagon.

The former Blink-182 member has long had an interest in UFOs, co-founding the company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, which works with US government officials with a view to “changing the world” through science, aerospace and entertainment.

In 2017 and 2018, DeLonge’s organisation published three clips captured by Navy pilots which seemingly showed strange objects appearing to accelerate rapidly in US airspace.

The footage was also reported by The New York Times, but the new release marks the first time that The Pentagon has recognised their existence.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.