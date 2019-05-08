Mark Hoppus teased the track online earlier this week

Blink-182 have released a new single called ‘Blame It On My Youth’ – stream it below.

The three-piece have been hard at work on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘California’, which was the band’s first record with Matt Skiba. Skiba replaced Tom DeLonge as guitarist and co-frontman in 2015.

Taking to social media yesterday (May 7), Hoppus told fans that new material would be released today and posted a picture of a graffiti-daubed wall.

With the online post turning out to be the new single’s artwork, Blink have now shared ‘Blame It On My Youth’. The anthemic cut’s chorus features backing vocals chants, along with the lyrics: “You can never block my shine / I’ve been lost since 1999 (Oh) / Blame it on, blame it on my youth.”

The track is available on streaming platforms now, accompanied by an official lyric video by renowned graffiti artist RISK.

Blink-182 have also announced a US summer tour, which will see them hit the road with co-headliner Lil Wayne. European and UK dates are expected to follow. See the full schedule below.

Blink-182 will play:

Thu Jun 27 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 29 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Mon Jul 01 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 03 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 05 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 06 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Jul 07 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage*

Tue Jul 09 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Wed Jul 10 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Thu Jul 11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 13 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Tue Jul 16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Wed Jul 17 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sun Jul 21 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Jul 23 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 25 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 26 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 27 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Mon Jul 29 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Wed Jul 31 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 01 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Fri Aug 02 Dallas, TX The Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 04 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center*

Mon Aug 05 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed Aug 07 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 08 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Tue Aug 27 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Back in March, Blink drummer Travis Barker said that “literally anything goes” in regards to the musical direction of the band’s new album. “I think we’re creating one of the most important Blink albums, so I’m really proud of it,” he said.

The month before, Barker said that their forthcoming “experimental” record is the closest the band had come to making “something like [2003’s] ‘Blink-182’ since that album.”

Blink announced a joint North American tour with Lil Wayne yesterday (May 6), which will extend from June through to September. You can see their full list of tour dates here.

Last month, Blink-182 played their much-loved 1999 album ‘Enema of the State’ in full during a gig in California to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary.