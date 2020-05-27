Blink-182 to release new song called ‘Quarantine’ very soon

Blink-182 are set to release a lockdown-inspired new song called ‘Quarantine’, drummer Travis Barker has revealed.

In a new interview with Spin, the musician discussed what he’s been working on while at home in coronavirus-enforced isolation.

“This week, Brian Lee and I produced a Blink song and recorded it,” he told the outlet. “We actually have a song called ‘Quarantine’ that will be out in the next two weeks.”

Advertisement

Barker added that he is “really excited” about the new single.

This comes after Blink’s Mark Hoppus revealed that he too had been working on new music for the group under lockdown. He described the upcoming release as “punk, how about that?”

Elsewhere in Barker’s recent chat, he said that he’d “finished an acoustic [Machine Gun Kelly] song and reworked three other songs on the album, [and] played on a Yungblud song”. There’s also a collaboration with Post Malone in the pipeline, with Barker “going up to Salt Lake to just write for a week with him”.

Earlier this month, former Blink frontman Tom DeLonge – who quit the group in 2015 – said he expected to return once he and his former bandmates can “figure out the timing”.

Advertisement

“You know, I talk to Mark and Travis [Barker] every so often. I just talked to Mark the other day, and I talk to Travis about every week or two. And you know, I was feeling a little sentimental, but there’s no hidden message there or anything.”