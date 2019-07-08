Blink-182 plan to release an EP after their new album drops this year

And their upcoming album has a working title

Travis Barker has revealed that Blink-182 will release an EP later this year after the release of their forthcoming eighth album.

The musician, who plays drums in the long-running trio, shared the news while discussing an unheard track that the band have recorded with Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams.

Speaking to Kerwin Frost Talks, the drummer said: “Blink just did a song with Uzi. That’s the most mind-blowing thing ever — with Pharrell.

“It’s not gonna come out on the album — it’s gonna come out probably on the EP that comes later this year,” Barker said.

In related news, Blink recently shared a new song called ‘Happy Days’. It was released on the 182nd day of the year (this year: July 1, 2019) which the band refers to as “blink-182 day”.

It’s the group’s third single of the year so far. Last month, the pop-punk veterans released a hardcore-inspired 50-second track called ‘Generational Divide’ and in May they shared ‘Blame It On My Youth’.

Meanwhile, the band – Mark Hoppus, Matt Skiba, and Barker – told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 last month that their forthcoming alum is tentatively titled ‘Bojmir’ – ‘rimjob’ spelled backwards.

“But we’re trying to make it fancy,” said Hoppus. “It’s rimjob spelled backwards but it’s pronounced ‘boh-mir’ – the ‘j’ is silent in this iteration.

“‘Can I have a glass of that 94 bojmir, please?'” continued Hoppus, who went on to imagine how the joke name could fit into a classier context.