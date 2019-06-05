Blink-182 to play ‘Enema Of The State’ in full on upcoming tour

The band will celebrate the record's 20th anniversary on their tour with Lil Wayne

Blink-182 will play their album ‘Enema Of The State’ in full on their upcoming summer tour, the band have confirmed.

The group are set to hit the road with Lil Wayne in America this July, with tour dates stretching until September.

Posting on Instagram, the pop-punk band announced: “To celebrate 20 years, we’re playing ‘Enema Of The State’ in its entirety all summer long! And yes, we’re still playing the hits from the other albums, as well as new music. Get your tickets now, this is gonna be a fun one.”

‘Enema Of The State’ was released in 1999 and includes the singles ‘All The Small Things’, ‘What’s My Age Again?’, and ‘Adam’s Song’.

Meanwhile, Mark Hoppus has responded to Tom DeLonge’s claims that he will play with Blink-182 again.

The band’s former guitarist recently told a US radio show: “Yes everybody, I will play with Blink again.” He added that he had been speaking to Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker about when would be the right time for him to rejoin.

Earlier this week, DeLonge shared a video of himself lip-syncing along to the band’s hit single ‘I Miss You’. In the clip, uploaded to the musician’s Instagram, we see him sat at a restaurant table as the 2003 song plays in the background. DeLonge delivers an impassioned rendition of the song’s chorus, while his fellow diners remain none the wiser.

Blink-182 are currently working on their eighth studio album, which will be the second to feature DeLonge’s replacement Matt Skiba.