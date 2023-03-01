Blink-182 postpone Mexico and South American dates to 2024

Blink-182 have postponed their Mexico and South American tour dates to 2024 following Travis Barker‘s finger injury.

The drummer went into surgery for the injury today (March 1) which he sustained during rehearsals for the band’s upcoming world tour. Last month, he dislocated and tore the ligaments in his finger while he was playing the drums, before hurting it again in another rehearsal two weeks later.

Now, guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge has updated fans in an Instagram video.

“I’m so sorry to everyone in South America, that we couldn’t be down there,” DeLonge began. “This is something that we’ve been aiming to do for so long, and we worked so hard, and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming.

“Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well, we have to get that strong before we can do anything else.

“This is just so sad. These are the biggest shows we’ve ever played, these are some of the most important places in the world of our band. This is like the pinnacle of our career, coming down and playing for you guys so I really want you all to know that we are devastated.

He continued: “I know it seems like you’ve waited so long – which you have. And we’ve waited too. This is just devastating on so many levels. But we’re gonna get Travis better, we’re gonna come down – the three of us, together – and we’re gonna rock, and we’re gonna have an incredible time with you guys.

“But I really want you to know, from my heart to yours, how important you guys are to us, and this is not something that we could have even have saw coming. This is just devastating. But we love you, blink-182 loves you. We will see you soon.”

The following shows have been affected, with new dates to be announced in due course:

MARCH

11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

APRIL

1, 2- Monterey, MX – Venue TBA

With the postponement of these dates, the tour now looks likely to start in the US in May.

A new album from Blink-182 is in the works, with DeLonge previously saying it was “the best we’ve ever made”.