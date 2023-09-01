Blink-182 postpone UK and Ireland shows due to “an urgent family matter”

Blink-182 have announced that they are cancelling a number of their upcoming shows in the UK and Ireland due to “an urgent family matter”.

The run of UK tour dates was due to kick off today (September 1) with a show in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, and see them later play in Belfast and Dublin next week (September 4 -5). However, according to a new update on the band’s X/Twitter page, all upcoming September tour dates will now be rescheduled as drummer Travis Barker has been forced to return home.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the post read. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The pop-punk trio still have dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester scheduled for October.

The band were already in the UK, with guitarist Tom DeLonge sharing images to social media of his arrival in Glasgow.

The long-awaited shows were set to be the trio’s first UK and Ireland performances since Tom DeLonge returned to the pop-punk line-up. It remains unclear when rescheduled tour dates for the affected concerts will be announced, although it seems likely that these should be announced soon as the band have not yet provided any refund details for ticket holders.

At time of writing, all upcoming concerts in the UK across October – including two back-to-back nights at London’s O2 Arena – are set to take place as scheduled. Further details on the family incident remain unclear.

Unfortunately for fans, this is not the first time that highly-anticipated Blink-182 shows have been forced to be rescheduled.

Back in March this year, the reformed line-up were set to play the opening shows of their comeback tour across South America and Mexico, however, these were soon postponed after Barker suffered repeated injuries to a finger.

Instead, the trio played together for the first time since reforming one month later, at this year’s edition of Coachella.

DeLonge – who rejoined the band in 2022 after a seven-year absence –teased fans with the announcement by sharing an image of a teleprompter onstage, which read lyrics from their hit 2000 track, ‘Family Reunion’.

“See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30 pm Sahara Tent,” he wrote, also tagging the band’s account.

The announcement of the postponed UK and Ireland dates arrives following the frontman revealing that their upcoming album is “only weeks (days) away”. Currently, a firm release date for the LP has yet to be revealed, although DeLonge did recently tell fans that the upcoming project is set to be their “best album” yet.

The band’s remaining UK tour dates are below:

OCTOBER

11 London The O2

12 London The O2

14 Birmingham Utilita Arena

15 Manchester AO Arena

16 Manchester AO Arena