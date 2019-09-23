Watch Blink-182 present Lil Wayne with a birthday joint on stage

The unlikely touring buddies finished their set of co-headlining dates last week

Blink-182 presented Lil Wayne with a birthday joint on stage during the latter’s set in Brooklyn last week – watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

The two artists have been touring together frequently over the summer, and wound up their co-headlining set of live dates on Friday night (September 20) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During Wayne’s set, the three members of Blink walked on stage and presented the rapper, who will turn 37 this Friday (September 27), with a joint on a silver tray. “What the fuck?!” Wayne’s chuckling DJ was heard remarking at the gift from the band.

“I’ll take this now,” Wayne added, before lighting up with help from drummer Travis Barker and one of his backing crew before declaring Blink “my fucking brothers for life, man”. You can watch fan-shot footage of the memorable moment below.

Earlier on their co-headlining tour, Wayne cast doubt on his participation after telling the crowd in Bristow, Virginia that “this might be my last night” on the tour.

The rapper quickly cleared up any confusion the following day by tweeting: “I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182.”

The two artists also got together in the studio earlier this year to record an ambitious mash-up of their respective hits ‘What’s My Age Again?’ and ‘A Milli’.

Blink, meanwhile, released their latest studio album ‘Nine’ last week. They will play an intimate acoustic show in the UK next month.