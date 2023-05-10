Blink-182 reimagine Taylor Swift’s ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’

Blink-182 have covered Taylor Swift‘s classic hit ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ — watch the footage below.

The pop-punk icons are currently on their highly anticipated world tour that features the original lineup of guitarist Tom DeLonge, bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker. At their show in Detroit, Michigan on May 9, the band unexpectedly covered Swift’s 2012 hit.

During ‘Dammit’, the final song of the night, Hoppus flowed into the chorus of ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’, surprising fans and paying tribute to the pop singer, who is currently on her Eras stadium tour.

Mark Hoppus cantando 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' de Taylor Swift en la parte final de 'Dammit' durante el show de ayer de blink-182 en Detroit 📹: u/burritodude17 pic.twitter.com/AUahZq4MQ6 — blink-182 Paraguay (@blink182py) May 10, 2023

This is not the first time Hoppus has showed his love for Swift. Back in 2021, the bassist shouted out ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ off of the singer’s 2017 album ‘Reputation’ on his Twitter account.

Blink-182 are set to continue their North American reunion tour throughout July. Afterwards, they are set to embark on an EU and Uk tour followed by shows in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South America.

In other news, the band have promised their new album is on its way, with Barker telling fans that the LP would be finished before they head out on tour. DeLonge added that the currently-untitled record is “the best album we’ve ever made.”

“I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends,” he continued.

The new Blink-182 album doesn’t currently have a release date but Barker previously revealed that the record will feature a follow-up to fan-favourite tracks ‘Anthem’ and Anthem Pt. 2’.

Last month, the pop-punk trio made their live return with a last-minute set at weekend one of Coachella Festival. They then headlined the closing night of weekend two after Frank Ocean pulled out on doctor’s advice.

“2 Coachella weekends in a row with an unhealed finger. Recorded last 4 songs on the album while I still had stitches. Tour in 4 days,” wrote Barker.