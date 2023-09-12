Blink-182 reveal release date of new music

Blink-182 have confirmed the date on which they will be releasing new music.

The legendary pop-punk trio have been heavily teasing new music this month, starting by sharing a link to a mystery website and posters.

The posters contain the Blink-182 logo as well as the phrase ‘One more time…’, which could be the title of the new album or a single.

Meanwhile, on the website, various classic songs played out before a brief snippet of new material eventually played out. Shortly after, they shared another post featuring a cryptic digital clock.

Now, the band have shared another teaser featuring the digital clock, which now reads 9:21 and and switches between AM and PM, ultimately suggesting that they will drop new music on September 21.

September 21st 🗓️ Clear your schedule 🔂 pic.twitter.com/xPPtNBRtPb — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) September 12, 2023

The pop-punk trio marked the return of Tom DeLonge last year by releasing the single ‘Edging’, and confirming that their ninth studio album – the follow up to 2019’s ‘Nine’ – was in the works. DeLonge previously teased that the record could be the group’s “best album” and their “most progressive”.

Earlier this month, Blink-182 were forced to postpone headline shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to “an urgent family matter”. Drummer Travis Barker later said that his wife Kourtney Kardashian had undergone “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby.

The band will be playing shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester next month – you can find any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – AO Arena, Manchester

16 – AO Arena, Manchester

Elsewhere, Barker personally gifted a fan with his drumsticks on the opening day of Blink-182‘s 2023 European tour in Antwerp, Belgium.

Footage posted on Barker’s official TikTok profile sees the musician walk out of the venue before handing over a pair of drumsticks to the fan. The pair then hug, with the lucky ticketholder becoming emotional over the unique gift.

“Travis Barker just gave me his drumsticks! What the fuck?!” he says tearfully after embracing his friend.

In the comments section, the recipient of the sticks wrote: “This was the happiest moment of my entire life! thank you forever ❤️❤️❤️.” He also reposted the video on his own TikTok, captioning it: “Travis Barker gave me his drumsticks and I’m still not okay.”