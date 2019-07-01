Blink-182 share empassioned new single ‘Happy Days’ to mark the 182nd day of the year

Today is Blink-182 day, apparently

Blink-182 have shared a new single ‘Happy Days’, in order to mark the 182nd day of the year.

The band revealed the track on Twitter, saying: “It’s the 182nd day of the year which means it’s blink-182 day! To celebrate, here is our new song ‘Happy Days’. Consume it where you usually consume music.”

It’s the group’s third single of the year so far. Last month, the pop-punk veterans released a hardcore-inspired 50-second track called ‘Generational Divide’.

It followed ‘Blame It On My Youth’ in May, which was accompanied by an official lyric video by renowned graffiti artist RISK.

The three-piece have been hard at work on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘California’, which was the band’s first record with Matt Skiba. Skiba replaced Tom DeLonge as guitarist and co-frontman in 2015.

Meanwhile, Blink are set to play their 1999 album ‘Enema Of The State’ in full during the summer tour to celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary.

Hoppus has also teased bringing the tour to the UK. “That’s our plan. I think. I would love to come over here and bring that tour,” he told RockSound earlier this week.

“We’re trying to come over next summer… Yeah we’re trying to come over next summer and do a tour,” he said.