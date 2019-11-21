Blink-182 tease new Christmas song

Decks the halls with boughs of Hoppus...

Blink-182 have teased that a new Christmas song is on the way.

Speaking to YouTube star Hannah Stocking, drummer Travis Barker revealed that the band have recorded a new effort for the festive season.

When asked what he’s been listening to recently, Travis shared “…Lil Wayne, and this Christmas song that I just made with my band blink-182.”

He revealed little else, but the timing seems perfect – it’s entirely that it could drop in the run-up to Christmas.

It comes after the band first got back in the festive spirit for 2001’s ‘I Won’t Be Home For Christmas’.

Elsewhere this year, Blink have been busy on a co-headline tour with Lil Wayne, but it almost hit the buffers when Wayne told a crowd in Virginia that “this might be my last night” on the tour.

The incident was eventually played down by the rapper the next day, when he tweeted: “I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182.”

“He was awesome,” frontman Mark Hoppus told K-ROQ. “He was awesome, his band was amazing, his whole crew, everybody. It was so fun all summer long.”

They also released their ninth album, the aptly titled ‘Nine’, in September.

In a four star review, NME wrote: “There may be no joke songs this time around, but the grinning, reckless abandon of ‘Generational Divide’ is sure to put a smile on the face of the most cynical of fans.

“The track asks, ‘is it better now,’ and somehow, despite everything they’ve been through, yes it is. ‘Nine’ sees Blink back at their very best.”