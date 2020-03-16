Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus on his family’s decision to self-isolate: “Do the best you can, and take care of each other”

Blink 182‘s Mark Hoppus has provided a statement to fans on his family’s decision to self-isolate among the coronavirus outbreak, urging everyone to “take care of each other.”

As the spread of coronavirus continues to spread and lead many countries into quarantine, Hoppus has joined the growing number of cultural voices urging people to take heed of the crisis as it worsens.

“My family and I are hunkered down in our house for the next week,” wrote the bassist. “We are self-quarantining and canceled all people coming to the house, all meetings and events. No one in, no one out. We have another family that we’re friends with who are doing the same, and if after this week no one shows any symptoms, we will start hanging out again. We have enough groceries to last a while but have not hoarded or stockpiled beyond what we need. It has been one day and already we’re at each other’s throats and gone to separate rooms.”

Advertisement

Hoppus went on to explain how self-isolating can help preserve the health of others who may be more vulnerable.

He continued: “This whole thing is scary and unknown. The three of us are thankfully healthy and strong but we have family members who are older and have compromised immune systems. We have dear friends with compromised immune systems. There are people we’ve never met who would not be able to fight the virus, so we are doing our part to slow the spread.”

Hoppus added: “The best possible outcome is that nothing happens, which will seem like we vastly overreacted, which is paradoxical, but necessary. Do the best you can, and take care of each other.”

Last night, leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak. They follow Ariana Grande, who previously urged fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

Advertisement

New York City has closed all venues, theatres and cinemas to help tackle the spread of coronavirus, while the UK is expected to soon ban all mass events.