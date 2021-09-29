Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals he is now “cancer free”

Mark Hoppus has revealed that he is “cancer free” after completing his chemotherapy treatment.

The Blink-182 bassist took to social media tonight (September 29) to explain that he received the good news after visiting his oncologist. He confirmed in July that he’d been diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, subsequently telling fans that “chemo [was] working!”.

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” Hoppus wrote this evening. “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

He continued: “[I] still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

Last Monday (September 20), Hoppus wrote on Instagram that his hair was “growing back white” following treatment.

“It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins,” he said. “I’ve been in chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hair on my shins decides it’s time to peace out? Cancer is weird.”

Hoppus, who had the same type of cancer his mother recovered from, previously said that he was “determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts”.

Following the musician’s initial statement on his diagnosis, both Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former guitarist Tom DeLonge voiced their support for their friend, with the latter hailing Hoppus as “a real-life superhero”.