Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals latest cancer scan “came back clean”

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has revealed that he remains cancer-free, following a recent cancer scan which “came back clean.”

The Blink-182 bassist and co-lead vocalist shared the news on his Instagram stories yesterday (September 21), posting an image of himself undergoing tests with an accompanying caption declaring himself “cancer-free.” “Very grateful today,” he wrote, “my scan came back clean and I’m cancer-free.”

The musician concluded the post with a message of gratitude, writing: “Thankful for everyday I get to be here. Love you all.” Hoppus was diagnosed with lymphoma in April of last year, and later revealed the news in an Instagram post in June. In September, he again took to social media to confirm that he was cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Hoppus has been open with fans throughout his diagnosis and treatment. In July of last year, the bassist shared that he was in stage 4 of the cancer, and revealed it was the same type of cancer that his mother battled and eventually beat. That same month, Hoppus updated fans on his ongoing treatment and shared details of his testing regime.

In August 2021, he shared his initial text message chain with his doctor, which eventually resulted in his diagnosis months later. Late last year, Hoppus said he was “thankful” for his health while reflecting on his cancer journey in an Instagram post. More recently, in April of this year, Hoppus assured fans that “life’s great” and revealed that he’d returned to the recording studio.

In October 2021, Hoppus performed live for the first time since announcing that he was cancer-free, taking to the stage alongside Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker and Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft for Barker’s ‘House of Horrors’ pay-per-view broadcast. Meanwhile, former Former bandmate Tom DeLonge, who fronts Angels And Airwaves, said last year that he and Hoppus have been able to mend their friendship since he learned of Hoppus’ diagnosis.