Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus teases ‘Enema of the State’ UK tour

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has confirmed that the pop punk icons are planning on bringing their ‘Enema of the State’ tour to the UK.

The band are heading out on a US tour this summer that sees them playing the record in its entirety to mark its 20th anniversary.

While UK dates are yet to be officially confirmed, Hoppus says it’s only a matter of time before the tour arrives across the pond.

“That’s our plan. I think. I would love to come over here and bring that tour,” he told RockSound.

“We’re trying to come over next summer… Yeah we’re trying to come over next summer and do a tour.”

He also provided fans with an update on Blink’s latest record, admitting: ““You’ll have Blink music before you have Simple Creatures music”.

In other Blink news, it was recently confirmed that drummer Travis Barker has teamed up with Lil Nas X on a new track.