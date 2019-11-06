Blink-182’s ‘The Mark, Tom and Travis Show’ is now available to stream again

It's back!

Blink-182’s ‘The Mark, Tom and Travis Show (The Enema Strikes Back!) Live’ is now available to stream online again.

Earlier this year, fans tweeted frontman Mark Hoppus about the band’s classic 1999 live album, asking when it would be available on streaming platforms again after the album mysteriously disappeared online.

The live show was released as a live album in 2000 and became a fan favourite thanks to the extensive set-list and the band’s on-stage jokes between songs.

Now, the album has returned and fans on social media have been sharing their delight at its return. “This is amazing news, thank you Blink-182,” one fan wrote. “It’s finally back and I’m so happy it’s here,” tweeted another. You can stream the album below.

The Mark, Tom And Travis Show (The Enema Strikes Back!) [Live] We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

Last month (October 30), Blink-182 explained why Lil Wayne threatened to walk off stage and quit their co-headline tour in the summer.

The unlikely pairing headed out on a massive tour earlier this year, but it almost hit the buffers when Wayne told a crowd in Virginia that “this might be my last night” on the tour.

The incident was eventually played down by the rapper the next day, when he tweeted: “I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182.”

“He was awesome,” frontman Mark Hoppus told K-ROQ. “He was awesome, his band was amazing, his whole crew, everybody. It was so fun all summer long.”

Meanwhile, released their latest studio album ‘Nine’ last month. In a four star review, NME said: “The spiritual follow up to 2003’s ‘Untitled’, ‘Nine’ sees the trio as confident adventurers. Dealing with the ideas of despair, loneliness and longing, the record doesn’t shy away from the shadows but you’re never far from a dash of hope.

“There may be no joke songs this time around, but the grinning, reckless abandon of ‘Generational Divide’ is sure to put a smile on the face of the most cynical of fans. The track asks, “Is it better now,”and somehow, despite everything they’ve been through, yes it is. ‘Nine’ sees Blink back at their very best.”