Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge is putting out a new sci-fi novel

Blink-182‘s Tom DeLonge has written a new sci-fi novel, which will hit shelves this summer.

The musician has teamed up with frequent collaborator AJ Hartley to co-write Trinity, a novel loosely based on a purported UFO event around a nuclear testing site.

The book will be published on June 11 via his To the Stars Media company and distributed by Simon & Schuster.

“This story takes place around a seminal UFO event that I believe happened,” DeLonge said. “Although the location may have been changed, the importance of what I believe transpired remains. AJ and I wanted to capture a sense of what it was like to be in this pivotal moment in American culture in 1962: the cars, the space race, the beginnings of social change, but also under the pressures of Vietnam, the Cold War and a new skepticism about government secrecy.”

“We wanted to see all this from the position of young people who are struggling to find a sense of themselves and are, for various reasons, misfits, even outcasts, battling for a sense of self and purpose,” he continues. “We took a whole lot of truth and encased it in a cool and rebellious story to help explain the enormity and complexity of the subject.”

A summary of the book provided by To the Stars Media reads: “It’s 1962, in Trinity, Nevada, a small town on the edge of the desert, home to a military base serving the nuclear testing grounds. Van Lopez and his brother Andy have enough to do keeping their truck running and the local criminal gang happy to be concerned about nuclear tests. Van has dreams, or—he’s not sure what to call them—that he cannot explain or forget, but when he sees mysterious lights in the sky, he struggles to make sense of what now feel like his earliest memories.

“On the day of the atomic test, the nuclear blast brings down something over Trinity that wasn’t supposed to be there—something not of this world. Now Van is running for his life, pursued by a murderous Soviet agent and government forces bent on keeping all he has seen—and all he has remembered—from getting out. Romances and rivalries come to a head as he fights for the things he cares about most, and in that final battle he may have to make allies of his oldest enemies.”

DeLonge and Hartley previously worked together on the Sekret Machine series, which is also centered around UFOs. The series is currently being adapted into a TV show.

In November, DeLonge has spoken about the possibility of Blink-182 making a Taylor Swift-style concert movie.

Speaking to Cinema Blend for an interview, DeLonge was asked about a Blink-182 movie similar to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. DeLonge revealed that “some version” of a similar film has already been pitched to the band: “It always comes across the desk every few months. Some version. We’ve talked about doing something on this next tour that we just launched, like, today.”

He went on to explain: “We’ve definitely talked about versions. You know, Taylor is a phenomenon. She can demand ticket sales. You and I both know how hard it is to get people to want to go to a movie theater. I don’t know if people would come to see Blink in a movie theater for the music, but they might come for the dick jokes. So maybe we focus on that?”