Bloc Party announce intimate London show this month

Bloc Party have announced an intimate London show for this month – find tickets here.

The band will perform at The Garage in Highbury & Islington on Wednesday, March 30 ahead of releasing their sixth studio album, ‘Alpha Games’, on April 29.

Fans can access an exclusive ticket pre-sale this Thursday (March 17) at 9am GMT by pre-ordering the forthcoming record via Bloc Party’s official website. Those that have already done so will automatically be eligible.

Pre-sale information will be sent out at 8am GMT on Thursday.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (March 18) – you can purchase yours from here and see the announcement post below.

We're playing The Garage on the 30th. Fans who pre-order Alpha Games from our official store will receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale for this show. The pre-sale will run from 9am Thurs 17th March until gen sale which starts at 9am on 18th March https://t.co/pmnpbzyYxX pic.twitter.com/UO2q6C7WDK — Bloc Party (@BlocParty) March 15, 2022

According to a press release, the upcoming London gig will provide “a special, intimate chance to hear the band’s new material” for the first time. It will also mark Bloc Party’s first live show since 2019.

Kele Okereke and co are then set to make a headline appearance at the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022 in Cardiff on Saturday, April 2. They appear on the bill alongside the likes of IDLES, Little Simz and Father John Misty.

Additionally, Bloc Party will showcase ‘Alpha Games’ – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hymns’ – on a UK and European headline tour in May/June. You can see the full schedule below and buy tickets from here.

MARCH

30 – The Garage, London – new date

APRIL

02 – BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, Cardiff

MAY

26 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

27 – Rock City, Nottingham

28 – Alexandra Palace, London

30 – O2 Academy, Bristol

31 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

JUNE

02 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

03 – The Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

04 – O2 Academy, Leeds

The band previously previewed their new album with the singles ‘Sex Magik’, ‘The Girls Are Fighting’ and ‘Traps’.