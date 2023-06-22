Bloc Party announce new EP, ‘The High Life’

Bloc Party have confirmed that fans will soon get new music in the form of a new EP, ‘The High Life’.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Kele Okereke

Announced yesterday (June 21), the band took to social media to announce the EP, sharing its cover art, title and release date in the process. The EP is set for release on July 21 via Infectious/BMG. You can now pre-save ‘The High Life’ EP on streaming platforms by clicking the link here.

Check out Bloc Party’s EP announcement below.

Advertisement

The tracklist for Bloc Party’s upcoming ‘The High Life’ EP has yet to be revealed, but will include the previously released title track and their recently released collaborative single ‘Keep It Rolling’ with KennyHoopla.

‘Keep It Rolling’ marks Bloc Party’s first-ever collaboration. “I’ve been a fan of Kenny’s for a while now, so when he came to London I jumped at the chance of getting in the studio together,” frontman Kele Okereke said of ‘Keep It Rolling’ in a statement.

The upcoming EP follows the tease of “exciting” new music discussed by Okereke earlier this year. Speaking with NME‘s In Conversation series, Okereke shared: “We, Bloc Party, have been writing in the last week.” He continued: “We have made a lot of music over the years and we’re going to make more. We are writing at the moment and it feels exciting.”

The band’s last album – last year’s ‘Alpha Games’ – scored a three-star review from Ali Shutler for NME, who wrote: “‘Alpha Games’ sees Bloc Party still championing the ’00s scene that they came up in, but there’s not a hint of nostalgia in sight. With a renewed vigour and the desire to keep things moving, this sixth album could soundtrack a new generation of indie discos.”

More recently, during a show in London, Okereke joined Hayley Williams and the rest of Paramore to perform a cover of Bloc Party‘s ‘Blue Light’. The show, which took place at the O2 Arena on April 23, was Paramore’s last in the UK as part of their 2023 UK and Ireland tour.