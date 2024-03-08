Bloc Party finally release classic single ‘Two More Years’ and b-sides on streaming

Bloc Party have finally released their classic track ‘Two More Years’ and other b-sides on all streaming platforms.

The band’s 2005 track landed the Number Seven spot on the UK Charts upon its release and was pressed as a 7″ vinyl with the song ‘Hero’ as a b-side. ‘Hero’ has also been added to all streaming platforms as well.

‘Two More Years’ is the latest track that Bloc Party made available for fans to stream after announcing late last year that they would be adding “every song missing” from their catalogue onto streaming platforms.

They began by adding their 2004 EP ‘Little Thoughts’ to all platforms in celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary. Their b-sides, ‘Tulips’ and ‘Skeleton’, were also added shortly after.

In December 2023, the band wrote: “In 2024, we’ll also (finally!) be adding every song missing to all the streaming services during the year, it’s taken a long time for all the boring admin to get sorted, but by the end of next year we intend for every track, remix and EP to be live.”

Elsewhere, the band confirmed last December that they’d be playing their debut album ‘Silent Alarm’ in full at a huge outdoor gig in Crystal Palace this July to mark their 20th anniversary.

The gig will be Kele Okereke and co’s biggest headline concert to date, with support coming from Friendly Fires, The Hives (UK exclusive performance), The Mysterines and Connie Constance.

They also announced two more live dates for the year with the first taking place at The Telegraph Building in Belfast on July 4 before performing at the 3Arena in Dublin the following night (July 5). Visit here for tickets.