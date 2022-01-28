“There was no specific incident that inspired this song – it was more a composite of lots of things I’ve seen over the years when being in clubs and seeing violence erupt with feuding love rivals,” explained frontman Kele Okereke of Bloc Party’s swaggering, glam rock-charged latest offering.

“I’ve always had a slight obsession with those sorts of moments; like a fuse being lit, when actions turn from words into violence. You can learn a lot about who people really are in those moments.”

He continued: “I think ‘The Girls Are Fighting’ is kind of self-explanatory – someone’s been selling dreams to someone they shouldn’t have and it’s caught up with them.

“I just wanted to capture that moment of going from nought to 10 in an evening, in a sweaty nightclub. I’m really pleased with the arrangement for this track because it has this 1970s glam rock feel meets Adam Ant feel. I love what [drummer] Louise is doing on the tom-toms.”

Taking the listener along for the ride on his raucous night out, Okereke sings of there being “blood on the dancefloor“, clubbers “taking it too far” and says “the boys can’t cope” with the brawl that’s unfolding around them.

‘The Girls Are Fighting’ arrives with an official video set at the Repton Boxing Club, an old Victorian Bath House turned boxing club in Bethnal Green, London, where the Kray twins famously trained. Tune in above.

Bloc Party will showcase ‘Alpha Games’ – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hymns’ – on a UK and European headline tour in May/June. You can see the full schedule below and find ticket details here.

MAY

Tuesday 10 – La Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

Wednesday 11 – L’Aéronef, Lille, France

Thursday 12 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

Saturday 14 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sunday 15 – Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany

Monday 16 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

Tuesday 17 – TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

Thursday 26 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham, UK

Friday 27 – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Saturday 28 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK

Monday 30 – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

Tuesday 31 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

JUNE

Thursday 02 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

Friday 03 – The Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

Saturday 04 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK