Bloc Party have shared a new song called ‘The Girls Are Fighting’ – you can listen to it below.
The track serves as the second taste of the London band’s sixth album ‘Alpha Games’, which is due for release on April 29 via Infectious/BMG. Lead single ‘Traps’ came out last November.
“There was no specific incident that inspired this song – it was more a composite of lots of things I’ve seen over the years when being in clubs and seeing violence erupt with feuding love rivals,” explained frontman Kele Okereke of Bloc Party’s swaggering, glam rock-charged latest offering.
“I’ve always had a slight obsession with those sorts of moments; like a fuse being lit, when actions turn from words into violence. You can learn a lot about who people really are in those moments.”
He continued: “I think ‘The Girls Are Fighting’ is kind of self-explanatory – someone’s been selling dreams to someone they shouldn’t have and it’s caught up with them.
“I just wanted to capture that moment of going from nought to 10 in an evening, in a sweaty nightclub. I’m really pleased with the arrangement for this track because it has this 1970s glam rock feel meets Adam Ant feel. I love what [drummer] Louise is doing on the tom-toms.”
Taking the listener along for the ride on his raucous night out, Okereke sings of there being “blood on the dancefloor“, clubbers “taking it too far” and says “the boys can’t cope” with the brawl that’s unfolding around them.
‘The Girls Are Fighting’ arrives with an official video set at the Repton Boxing Club, an old Victorian Bath House turned boxing club in Bethnal Green, London, where the Kray twins famously trained. Tune in above.
Bloc Party will showcase ‘Alpha Games’ – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hymns’ – on a UK and European headline tour in May/June. You can see the full schedule below and find ticket details here.
MAY
Tuesday 10 – La Salle Pleyel, Paris, France
Wednesday 11 – L’Aéronef, Lille, France
Thursday 12 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium
Saturday 14 – Store Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
Sunday 15 – Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany
Monday 16 – E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
Tuesday 17 – TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands
Thursday 26 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham, UK
Friday 27 – Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Saturday 28 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK
Monday 30 – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
Tuesday 31 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK
JUNE
Thursday 02 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK
Friday 03 – The Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
Saturday 04 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK