Bloc Party share soaring new single ‘Sex Magik’

Bloc Party have released a new single called ‘Sex Magik’ – you can listen to it below.
Following on from last month’s ‘The Girls Are Fighting’ and 2021’s ‘Traps’, the latest song from Kele Okereke and co. combines hypnotic verses with a euphoric, soaring chorus. It’ll appear on the band’s sixth album ‘Alpha Games’, which is out on April 29.
“Find your root/ Find your core/ Then go clear like the air in our lungs/ Ask the earth for resolve/ Ossify/ Like the marrow/ In our bones,” Okereke sings ahead of repeated chants of “earth earth air air fire fire water water“.
Check out the official lyric video for ‘Sex Magik’ here:
It comes after the group shared a brief snippet of the single on social media earlier this week (February 23). “New music very soon,” the captioned the clip.
Bloc Party will showcase ‘Alpha Games’ – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hymns’ – on a UK and European headline tour in May/June. You can see the full schedule below and find ticket details here.
Meanwhile, it’s been announced that the band will perform at BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022 alongside the likes of IDLES, Little Simz and Father John Misty. This year’s event will take place in Cardiff between April 1-3.
Bloc Party’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:
APRIL
02 – BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, Cardiff
MAY
26 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham
27 – Rock City, Nottingham
28 – Alexandra Palace, London
30 – O2 Academy, Bristol
31 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
JUNE
02 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
03 – The Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
04 – O2 Academy, Leeds