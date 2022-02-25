Bloc Party share soaring new single ‘Sex Magik’

Bloc Party have released a new single called ‘Sex Magik’ – you can listen to it below.

Following on from last month’s ‘The Girls Are Fighting’ and 2021’s ‘Traps’, the latest song from Kele Okereke and co. combines hypnotic verses with a euphoric, soaring chorus. It’ll appear on the band’s sixth album ‘Alpha Games’, which is out on April 29.

“Find your root/ Find your core/ Then go clear like the air in our lungs/ Ask the earth for resolve/ Ossify/ Like the marrow/ In our bones,” Okereke sings ahead of repeated chants of “earth earth air air fire fire water water“.

Advertisement

Check out the official lyric video for ‘Sex Magik’ here:

It comes after the group shared a brief snippet of the single on social media earlier this week (February 23). “New music very soon,” the captioned the clip.

Bloc Party will showcase ‘Alpha Games’ – the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hymns’ – on a UK and European headline tour in May/June. You can see the full schedule below and find ticket details here.

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that the band will perform at BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022 alongside the likes of IDLES, Little Simz and Father John Misty. This year’s event will take place in Cardiff between April 1-3.

Advertisement

Bloc Party’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

APRIL

02 – BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, Cardiff

MAY

26 – O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

27 – Rock City, Nottingham

28 – Alexandra Palace, London

30 – O2 Academy, Bristol

31 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

JUNE

02 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

03 – The Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

04 – O2 Academy, Leeds