Block9 announce line-up for Glastonbury 2022

Block9 have shared the line-up for their area for Glastonbury 2022 – see the full bill below.

Previously described by Glasto as “a 24-hour wonderland of heavyweight sound systems, underground nightclubs, huge artworks and extremely alternative performance,” Block9 return to the festival after a three-year wait in a brand new collaboration with Notting Hill Carnival.

Fifteen years since the launch of queer nightlife institution NYC Downlow, Block9 are back at Worthy Farm with two fields: Block9 East and Block9 West.

The packed line-up include names like Todd Edwards, Honey Dijon, Floorplan, Hercules And Love Affair, Overmono, Shygirl, Hot Chip, Floating Points, Sherelle and more.

Block9 West sees the return of NYC Downlow and its backroom counterpart Meat Rack, with a one-off appearance from Genosys Sound System paying tribute to DIY rave counterculture, 30 years after the infamous Castlemorton.

Block9 East will host IICON, the epic monument which debuted at Glastonbury in 2019, featuring a 65ft head as its centrepiece.

“It’s an alternative version of a big outdoor music arena. There are all the component parts of that type of thing, but it’s deconstructed,” said Block9 co-founder Stephen Gallagher at the time. “We are asking people to look at the world in a slightly different way.”

Gideon Berger added: “IICON is our monument to the new power system. It represents the controlling forces on one hand but it also represents us: the consumers. It will be a giant art meets architecture hybrid which arrives in your city and creates a crazy musical experience.”

Earlier this week Glastonbury confirmed the 2022 line-up for their West Holts Stage, with Little Simz, Róisín Murphy and Bicep headlining.

The news follows on from the confirmation of the line-ups for the festival’s Park, Croissant Neuf, Acoustic Stage, Glade, Common, Left Field and Shangri-La areas.