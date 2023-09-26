Blonde Redhead share two new singles and short film

Blonde Redhead have debuted two new singles, ‘Sit Down For Dinner Pt. I’ and ‘Sit Down for Dinner Pt. II’, and an accompanying short film.

The new singles are the title tracks from the band’s new album, which is set to arrive on September 29. They follow the previously released singles ‘

The short film was directed by by long-time Blonde Redhead collaborator Sebastian Mlynarski, collages historical news clips with footage of founding members Kazu Makino and Amedeo and Simone Pace.

The songs were inspired by Joan Didion’s grief memoir The Year Of Magical Thinking, as well as Makino’s own reflection on her parents in Japan. The album they are taken from is titled in reference to one particular line – “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends.”

Of the tracks, Makino said: “‘Sit Down for Dinner’ is written like a journal and I suppose it’s confessional. ‘Part 1’ starts with me living on a remote island and contemplating what to do. ‘Part 2’ is me writing to my mother and father alongside inspiration from Ms. Didion’s writing.

“It touches on death and destiny and how we move through our lives without knowing how and when the end will come (with no pity). I’m excited by the way I was able to put down my rather terrifying thoughts on top of ‘uplifting’ music. You would never guess what I’m singing about.”

Check out the video for ‘Sit Down For Dinner’ below:

Blonde Redhead will be touring North America, the UK and Europe later this year.

In the spirit of ‘Sit Down For Dinner’, they have been hosting special dinners at select restaurants in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles around the album’s release, offering fans a rare chance to spend actual time with the band.

You can see the full list of tour dates below and buy your tickets here and here.

OCTOBER

12 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

14 – Riverside, CA, Fox Performing Arts Center

16 – San Francisco, CA, August Hall

18 – Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

20 – Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

21 – Boise, ID, Treefort Music Hall

24 – Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre

25 – Sante Fe, NM, Meow Wolf

27 – Austin, TX, Mohawk

28 – Dallas, TX, Studio at The Factory

30 – St. Paul, MN, Amsterdam Bar and Hall

31 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

NOVEMBER

2 – Toronto, ON, The Concert Hall

3 – Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD

4 – Somerville, MA, Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

8 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

9 – Washington, DC, Howard Theatre

10 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

20 – Genève, CH, PTR L’Usine

21 – Parma, IT, Teatro Regio di Parma

23 – Cologne, DE, Gebaude 9

24 – Berlin, DE , Heimathafen Neukölln

25 – Hamburg, DE, Bahnhof Pauli

27 – Lille, FR, Aeronef

28 – Paris, FR, La Cigale

29 – Nantes, FR, Stereolux

DECEMBER

1 – Rennes, FR, Antipode

2 – La Rochelle, FR, La Sirene

3 – Toulouse, FR, Le Bikini

5 – Brussels, BE, Orangerie

6 – Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso

7 – Leffinge, BE, De Zwerver

9 – Leeds, UK, Brudenell Social Club

10 – Bristol, UK, Thekla

12 – London, UK, Village Underground