Blondie postpone UK tour until 2022, add Johnny Marr as special guest

Blondie have postponed their ‘Against All Odds’ UK tour until next spring – see the revised schedule below.

Debbie Harry and co. were due to hit the road with Garbage next month for a run of headline dates in Liverpool, Manchester, Hull, London, Glasgow, Nottingham and other cities.

Today (October 6) it has been confirmed that the gigs will now take place between April and May 2022. Johnny Marr will appear as a special guest in place of Garbage, who have been forced to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. The former Smiths guitarist contributed to Blondie’s latest record, ‘Pollinator’ (2017).

“Having collaborated with Johnny on Blondie’s last album, and with plans for a new collaboration on our next album, we are looking forward to a long-overdue return to the UK, and even better, to sharing the stage with the inspirational musical influence that is Johnny Marr,” explained Harry in a statement.

Drummer Clem Burke added: “It is a disappointment to have to postpone our UK tour until April 2022. We will now be joined by our special guest & friend Johnny Marr. We’re happy to continue our relationship with Johnny that began with his contribution to our last album ‘Pollinator’. Looking forward to seeing all our UK fans in the spring.”

Marr, meanwhile, said he was “delighted” to be heading out on the road with Blondie, who he hailed as “21st century heroes”.

You can see Blondie’s ‘Against All Odds’ UK tour dates below, with remaining tickets available from here.

April 2022

22 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

24 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

26 – The O2 Arena, London

28 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton

29 – Bonus Arena, Hull



May 2022

1 – AO Arena, Manchester

2 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

4 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

5 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

7 – Utilitia Arena, Birmingham

Over the summer, Debbie Harry gave an update on Blondie’s next album. “We’re in the process of setting up a period of time to lay down some tracks and rehearse,” the frontwoman told NME. “We’re already looking at 10-12 songs, but it feels too early to talk about it.”