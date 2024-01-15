Blondie announce another summer 2024 show at Halifax Piece Hall due to phenomenal demand

Blondie have announced an extra show at Halifax Piece Hall this summer due to huge demand.

The US new wave band’s first outdoor show at the Halifax venue, taking place Sunday, June 9 has sold out. They have now added a second on Friday, June 7, 2024 at the same venue.

Tickets for the extra show go on sale 9am GMT Friday (January 19). Alternatively, a pre-sale starts 9am Tuesday (January 16). You can purchase your tickets here.

📣 Global music trailblazers Blondie have confirmed a second date at The Piece Hall on Friday 7 June! 🤩 Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday but Club 1779 members get pre-sale access from 9am Tuesday. Read more here 👉 https://t.co/9rd5F9khsG Existing Barclaycard & BarclaysUK… pic.twitter.com/8bVgl9cbaz — The Piece Hall (@ThePieceHall) January 15, 2024

Debbie Harry and co. have also been announced for the very first Plymouth Summer Sessions, alongside Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, Madness and Sting.

They’re also set to headline Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California with Duran Duran and Interpol.

Last year saw Blondie play a hit-packed set at Glastonbury Festival, during which they honoured Donna Summer and the Sex Pistols.

Joining them on bass was former Sex Pistol Glenn Matlock, who spoke to NME backstage about his memory of meeting the band for the first time.

“I can’t remember exactly because I was probably really drunk and out of it, but I think I met them first when I did a for-one-night-only gig with Sid Vicious at the Electric Ballroom in ‘78 or ‘79,” he said. “Blondie turned up as a band, and I think that’s when I met Clem [Burke] and Debbie [Harry] for the first time.

“What I thought was quite sweet about them was that when bands go on tour and have a night off, everyone tends to filter off somewhere – but they always seemed to be out and about as a band. I thought that was good.”

Their live collaboration came after it was announced that he would appear on Blondie’s new album – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Pollinator‘.

Back in November, Blondie co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein said that it’s “doubtful” he will play with the band again due to ongoing health issues.