Blondie are set to appear in their very own graphic novel ‘Against The Odds’

Blondie have shared details of a new graphic novel the band are set to appear in.

Blondie: Against The Odds will combine “an imaginative take on an oral history of the band, interspersed with artistic interpretations of 10 songs from their catalogue,” according to a synopsis.

The comic book has been enlisted by Z2 Comics and written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti, who are credited with bringing Harley Quinn back to prominence with their 2013 series for DC Comics.

The graphic novel, artwork of which you can view below, is set to arrive in the autumn.

Z2 Comics have worked with a number of musicians on graphic novels including Cypress Hill for the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, Machine Gun Kelly for his Hotel Diablo album, The Doors and Graham Coxon.

Meanwhile, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry recently praised Miley Cyrus‘ cover of Blondie‘s ‘Heart Of Glass’, saying that the singer made the classic single “uniquely hers”.

Speaking to NME, Harry was asked whether she’d had a chance to speak to Cyrus about the cover.

“No, we haven’t actually spoken, but we’ve written back and forth and I congratulated her on doing something that was uniquely her with ‘Heart of Glass’,” she replied.

“I thought she did a great job and I liked the way the performance looked and she’s a force to be reckoned with. I’m really proud of the fact she did our song and made it uniquely hers.”

Shortly after the performance was shared online, Harry took to Twitter to say she thought Cyrus had “nailed it”.

Blondie recently announced a run of UK arena shows with Garbage. The ‘Against The Odds’ tour is due to begin in Liverpool in November 2021, and you can see the full schedule below.



NOVEMBER

Saturday 6 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Monday 8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Tuesday 9 – AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday 11 – Bonus Arena, Hull

Friday 12 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sunday 14 – The Brighton Centre

Tuesday 16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thursday 18 – The O2 Arena, London

Saturday 20 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday 21– First Direct Arena, Leeds