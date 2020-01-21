Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein announce “in conversation” UK tour

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein will embark on an “in conversation” tour of the UK in April.
The band’s frontwoman and its co-founder, guitarist and songwriter will be in conversation with the artist, director and Blondie collaborator Rob Roth during the tour, with discussions about the five decades of Blondie and their lives as artists and creative partners promised.
The conversations will, according to a press release, be further “illuminated with seminal images of the band and New York City from Debbie’s autobiography and Chris Stein’s two books, as well as film clips, fan art, book readings and audience Q&As”.
“Each presentation has its own surprises with new stories,” Roth said of the tour. “Plus special guests and previously unseen visuals.”
“I’ve always loved the way Chris tells stories,” Harry remarked. “I think you will too.”
You can see Blondie’s “in conversation” tour dates below.
April
22 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
24 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
26 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
28 – London Barbican Centre
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (January 24) at 10am from here, while a pre-sale will take place the day before (January 23) at 10am.