Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein announce “in conversation” UK tour

The conversations will, according to a press release, be further “illuminated with seminal images of the band and New York City from Debbie’s autobiography and Chris Stein’s two books, as well as film clips, fan art, book readings and audience Q&As”.

“Each presentation has its own surprises with new stories,” Roth said of the tour. “Plus special guests and previously unseen visuals.”

“I’ve always loved the way Chris tells stories,” Harry remarked. “I think you will too.”

You can see Blondie’s “in conversation” tour dates below.

April

22 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

24 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

26 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

28 – London Barbican Centre

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (January 24) at 10am from here, while a pre-sale will take place the day before (January 23) at 10am.