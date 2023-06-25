Glastonbury 2023: Blondie play hit-packed set and honour Donna Summer and Sex Pistols

Blondie performed a hit-packed set featuring nods to Donna Summer and Sex Pistols to a massive crowd at Glastonbury 2023‘s Pyramid Stage today (Sunday June 25) – check out photos, footage, the setlist and what went down below.

The art-pop icons took to the stage following an emotional legends slot appearance from Yusuf/Cat Stevens. After visuals of a transmission breaking down, the band broke straight into ‘One Way Or Another’, with former Sex Pistol Glenn Matlock joining them on bass. Let’s do this.

They then tore into ‘Hanging On The Telephone’ and ‘Call Me’, before frontwoman Debbie Harry quipped: “We had to get those phone songs out of the way because none of that is relevant now; we all have our phones in our pockets”. Naturally, the crowd did not oblige to her suggestion and regularly filmed highlights from their catalogue of classics, as you can see below.

Having played Hanging on the Telephone, Debbie Harry tells Glastonbury they had to get the “phone song” out of the way early now everyone has them in their pockets. Blondie rocking the Pyramid Stage #glastonbury #blondie pic.twitter.com/jFkgtiSnTi — Katie Razzall (@katierazz) June 25, 2023

Other highlights included a rousing response to ‘Atomic’ (featuring a surprise keytar solo), as well as the sweet hip-hop bounce of ‘Rapture’ and a huge sing-along moment for ‘The Tide Is High’. Harry seemed in great spirits, touched by the sight of the huge audience gathered: “There’s an awful lot of you – are you happy?”

Introducing their huge 1999 comeback single ‘Maria’, Harry dedicated it to “all you girls who wanna be girls, all you boys who wanna be girls, anyone who wants to be a fucking girl”.

Noting that Blondie has “a very long record track record with you guys” – referring either to their immortal success in the UK or the fact that this was their third appearance at the Worthy Farm festival – the set peaked later with ‘Heart Of Glass’, which they interpolated with segments of Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’ and Sex Pistols’ ‘God The Save The Queen’ in tribute to their latest member.

Before the blissed-out closing of ‘Dreaming’, Harry told the gathered masses: “You’re my dream, you’re in my dream, you better be good, you better be bad.”

Blondie’s Glastonbury setlist was:

‘One Way Or Another’

‘Hanging On The Telephone’

‘Call Me’

‘Will Anything Happen?’

‘Atomic’

‘Rapture’

‘The Tide Is High’

‘Long Time’

‘Maria’

‘Detroit 442’

‘Doom Or Destiny’

‘Heart Of Glass’

‘Fun’ / ‘Denis’

‘Dreaming’

Last year, it was confirmed that Matlock will appear on Blondie’s new album.The bassist previously stepped in for Leigh Foxx on Blondie’s April 2022 UK and US tour after Foxx suffered a back injury. Last year, the musician was announced to play bass on the band’s follow-up to 2017’s ‘Pollinator’ while Foxx recuperates.

Guitarist Chris Stein said: “Glen has just been great. Unlike ‘Pollinator’, we’re mostly keeping this album in-house: it’s just the band and Glen playing on it. He’s fitted right in.”

Glastonbury 2023 concludes tonight with performances from Elton John, Queens Of The Stone Age, Phoenix, and many more.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.