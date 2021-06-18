Blondie have shared two new live versions of ‘Rapture’ and ‘Long Time’ – you can listen to them below.

Released today (June 18), both tracks are set to feature on ‘Blondie: Vivir En La Habana’, a special six-track EP soundtrack, which is due to arrive on July 16 via BMG.

The soundtrack is from a new short film of the same title capturing the group’s 2019 live debut performance in Havana, Cuba. Directed by Rob Roth, the film was premiered at the Sheffield Doc/Fest earlier this month.

The EP will feature special guests Carlos Alfonso, Ele Valdés and María del Carmen Ávila of Cuba’s Síntesis and includes performances of ‘Heart Of Glass’, ‘The Tide is High’ and ‘Wipe Off My Sweat’.

“We had wonderful Cuban musicians join us for the performances – vocalists, percussionists, horn players – they added a terrific level of excitement to our songs,” lead singer Debbie Harry said of the live performances.

“On ‘The Tide Is High’, Síntesis vocalists Ele Valdés and Maria del Carmen Avila sang with me and did the original harmonies that John Holt had put on the song, it was incredibly beautiful.”

She added: “Latin music has always been part of the feel of New York, so it was amazing to finally be able to put a very personal touch on the heartbeat of Cuba. VIVA!”

You can listen to the new live versions of ‘Rapture’ and ‘Long Time’ below:

‘Blondie: Vivir En La Habana’ tracklisting:

01.’ The Tide Is High’

02. ‘Long Time’

03. ‘Wipe Off My Sweat’

04. ‘Heart Of Glass’

05. ‘Rapture’

06. ‘Dreaming’

Meanwhile, Blondie have been announced as one of the headliners for rescheduled Cruel World festival in 2022.