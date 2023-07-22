Blondie’s Chris Stein pays tribute after death of daughter Akira

Blondie guitarist Chris Stein has paid tribute to his daughter Akira, who passed away earlier this year.

Stein announced the news in a Facebook post, revealing that Akira passed away from a drug overdose in May.

“We lost our daughter and sister Akira at the end of May to an overdose. I’ve been posting as usual because it distracts from the heartbreak,” Stein told fans.

“There are a lot of you I care for that didn’t know and even though it’s not like me to post personal events publically Akira was important to many. She was wonderful and a bright place in the world. She had been struggling for a few years and addiction took her.”

Stein added: Barbara Vali and I are moving ahead but there’s a huge piece missing from our lives. Just remember her and be kind to each other and you young people please avoid this trap.”

He then shared an E.E. Cummings poem titled I Carry Your Heart With Me in tribute, which you can read below.

Stein has been absent from tours with Blondie over the last year year, with gigs including a slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. During the set, and the whole tour, Blondie were joined by former Sex Pistol Glenn Matlock on bass.

In April 2022, Stein explained his absence to fans, saying: “I’m sad and frustrated to report that I’m not going out with the next bunch of Blondie touring. I’ve been dealing with a dumbass condition called Atrial Fibrillation or AFib which is irregular heart beats and combined with the meds I take for it I’m too fatigued to deal.

“I’m still all in with recording and other band projects. That’s it, I’m fine, I’m around here and I love you all.”