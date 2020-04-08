Blondie‘s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein have announced details of their rescheduled “in conversation” UK tour, after it was postponed due to coronavirus.

The band’s iconic leader and its co-founder, guitarist and songwriter were set to head out on the road this month, with discussions chaired by artist Rob Roth about the five decades of Blondie and their lives as artists and creative partners promised.

It has now been confirmed that they will now tour in November 2020 instead, with details of the full shows below, along with several venue changes.

“We’re sending all our love to our friends in the UK. We’re thinking of you all. We were very

excited to bring our In Conversation tour to you. But safety must always come first,” said Chris & Debbie.

“We are looking forward to picking up the conversation on the other side of this current

challenge. Please take care and we’ll see you soon.”

“Each presentation has its own surprises with new stories,” Roth said of the tour. “Plus special guests and previously unseen visuals.”

“I’ve always loved the way Chris tells stories,” Harry remarked. “I think you will too.”

It comes after coronavirus prompted the cancellation of gigs across Europe, with a full list of affected shows found here.

Last week, Coachella also became the latest major festival to be cancelled or rescheduled as a result of coronavirus, with the likes of Coachella, Glastonbury and the Isle of Wight Festival all being affected by this year’s outbreak.