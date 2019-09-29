Blondie’s Debbie Harry reveals David Bowie flashed his “notorious” penis after scoring cocaine

"I did think, well – very nice"

Debbie Harry has recalled a moment when David Bowie showed her his penis, apparently in thanks for securing him drugs.

The Blondie frontwoman shares the story in her new memoir FACE IT, which hits shelves on Tuesday (October 1). In the extract published by The Sunday Times the singer recalls how Bowie’s “size was notorious,” and that he “loved to pull it out with both men and women”.

“One time David and Iggy [Pop] were looking for some blow. Their connection in New York had suddenly died and they were out,” Harry writes in the book. “A friend had given me a gram, but I had barely touched it. I didn’t care for coke too much — it made me jittery and wired and it affected my throat. So I went upstairs with my vast quantity of cocaine and they just sucked it right up in one swoop.

“After they did the blow, David pulled out his cock — as if I were the official cock checker or something. Since I was in an all-male band, maybe they figured I really was the cock-check lady.

She continues: “David’s size was notorious, and he loved to pull it out with both men and women. It was so funny, adorable and sexy.”

When Harry spoke to The Sunday Times about the drug-fuelled night, she explained that she assumed that Bowie flashed her because he was saying thank you for the cocaine. “It was very funny… I didn’t touch it. But I did think, well – very nice. I don’t know, it’s too bad you can’t ask him,” she said.

“I guess I was sort of flattered, you know? He’s one of the great men that I admire in the music world, clearly a genius.”

Elsewhere in the published extracts Harry revealed that she was raped at knifepoint at her home in the ’70s and was nearly kidnapped by infamous serial killer Ted Bundy.

In other news, earlier this year Blondie joined a host of other artists who have covered Lil Nas X’s viral hit ‘Old Town Road’. Fan-shot footage emerged in July of the new wave band covering the song live in Boston.

Harry embarks on a book tour tomorrow (September 30) to promote FACE IT, which kicks off at New York City’s Town Hall and wraps at Miami’s Chapman Conference Center on November 20.