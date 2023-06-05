Listen to Blondshell’s beach-themed playlist to accompany The Cover

Blondshell has shared an exclusive playlist to accompany the launch of this week’s NME Cover.

The LA-based artist stars on The Cover this week (June 5) as we renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Blondshell can be read here.

To celebrate, Blondshell has curated an ‘After The Beach’ playlist, featuring songs from The Beach Boys, Harry Nilsson, The Mamas and Papas and more. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Blondshell released her self-titled debut album in April this year, and is currently undertaking a run of festival shows that includes Primavera Sound, and a run of dates throughout the US this summer. “Rarely do emerging artists receive the benefit of the doubt to change tack, recalibrate their sound and allow their lived experiences to develop and find their way into the music,” we wrote in our five-star review of the album.

In this week’s The Cover interview, Blondshell discusses her feelings when writing the raw, powerful record. “The fear was, ‘Will people accept these stories, ideas and feelings from me? Or should I just not even show anyone because it’s so intense and dark and heavy’ – all these adjectives that we normally ascribe to women who are talking about serious things,” she tells NME.

Read the full The Cover story with Blondshell here.