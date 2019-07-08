Blood Orange announces new ‘Angel’s Pulse’ mixtape

His first release since 2018's acclaimed 'Negro Swan'

Blood Orange has announced the forthcoming release of his new mixtape, ‘Angel’s Pulse’.

Dev Hynes last released a record in his current musical guise back in August 2018 with the critically acclaimed ‘Negro Swan’, the fourth Blood Orange album.

‘Angel’s Pulse’ will be released this Friday (July 12), and contains tracks which were all performed, produced and mixed by Hynes himself.

“I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one,” Hynes wrote in an accompanying statement. “Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time.. I decided to release it.

“I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them,” he continued.

“I’m older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go mates.”

Hynes will perform a one-off UK date as Blood Orange this weekend (July 13) supporting Florence + The Machine at her huge BST gig in London’s Hyde Park. In October, he’ll support Tyler, the Creator on his North American tour.