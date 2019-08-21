Blood Orange to release ‘Fields’, an album of classical music compositions

Performed by the quartet Third Coast Percussion

Blood Orange – aka Dev Hynes – has announced a new album, ‘Fields’, comprising classical music compositions performed by Third Coast Percussion. The new record follows ‘Angel’s Pulse,’ the mixtape he released in July.

‘Fields’ is Hynes’ first classical music album, and comprises a suite of 11 tracks titled ‘For All Its Fury’, and two concluding compositions ‘Perfectly Voiceless’ and ‘There Was Nothing’. It will be released October 11 via Chicago non-profit classical label Cedille Records.

According to Pitchfork, Hynes composed all the music in a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) first. Third Coast Percussion then worked from the recordings and Hynes’ sheet music, arranging and orchestrating the compositions for their own instruments.

This is not Hynes’ first collaboration with the Grammy-winning Chicago-based ensemble: Last September, the quartet performed a piece by Hynes live at the Harris Theater with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. Though no preview of ‘Fields’ is currently available, the quartet’s description of the Harris Theater piece might give an idea of what fans can expect.

Though Hynes’ composition had “that recognisable Blood Orange atmosphere, with synthesiser sounds and harmonies that put a warm glow on everything”, as the ensemble said in a November 2018 interview, it also had almost no drums, and was “primarily pitch-, texture- and harmony-driven music which doesn’t have the same dance style as his work as Blood Orange”.

The tracklist for ‘Fields’ is:

1. ‘Reach’

2. ‘Blur’

3. ‘Coil’

4. ‘Wane’

5. ‘Curl’

6. ‘Hush’

7. ‘Gather’

8. ‘Tremble’

9. ‘Cradle’

10. ‘Press’

11. ‘Fields’

12. ‘Perfectly Voiceless’

13. ‘There Was Nothing’