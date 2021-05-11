Bloodpop confirms Dorian Electra for Lady Gaga ‘Chromatica’ remix album

BloodPop has revealed that Dorian Electra will appear on his remix album of Lady Gaga‘s 2020 album ‘Chromatica‘.

The producer’s remix record, which he is yet to officially announce, was teased last month with hints that both Rina Sawayama and Charli XCX could feature.

Now, the lead producer of ‘Chromatica’ has confirmed to a fan online that Electra will be a guest star, saying that their feature is “so good”. See the tweet below.

Last month a Twitter user asked BloodPop for an update on the remixes to which he responded: “In the works! Get ready to party”.

In a separate post, the American producer wrote: “In theory – which artists would y’all want to see on a Chromatica remix album (and on what song),” before following it up minutes later with another that cc’d in Rina Sawayama.

Sawayama then took a screenshot of the exchange and shared it on her own Twitter page and tagged BloodPop, which appeared to confirm she is involved in the project.

The latest ‘Chromatica’ remix album news follows Electra’s cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’, produced by Count Baldor.

In Lady Gaga news, the pop star has been confirmed as a guest on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new TV series, The Me You Can’t See.

The docu-series, which will air from May 21 on Apple TV+, sees Winfrey and Prince Harry talk to guests about their experiences with mental health. Gaga joins Glenn Close, NBA player DeMar DeRozan, and others in appearing in different episodes.