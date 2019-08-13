Bloodstock announces first acts for 2020 festival

This year's edition took place last weekend

Bloodstock Festival have announced the first wave of acts for next year’s event – check out the line-up so far below.

The metal weekender, which is held at Catton Park in Walton-On-Trent, Derbyshire, will return August 6-9 2020 for its 20th birthday celebrations.

Making their UK debut at the event will be US thrash outfit Vio-lence, who join Sacred Reich, Skindred, Black Dahlia Murder, Dark Tranquility, and Butcher Babies on the bill.

The newly confirmed artists are scheduled to perform on the festival’s main stage, with the 2020 headliners and more yet to be announced. You can watch a video of the line-up news below.

Fans can now purchase early bird tickets to the 2020 edition at Bloodstock’s official site.

Bloodstock 2019 took place last weekend and welcomed headline performances from Parkway Drive, Sabaton and Scorpions. Also on the bill were the likes of Anthrax, Tesseract, Metal Church and Children of Bodom.

Meanwhile, Skindred were among the acts at this summer’s Download Festival. Reviewing their set, NME said: “The crowd is huge, dedicated and for the first time during this festival, the biblical rain doesn’t seem to thwart anyone’s enjoyment (you can actually see the steam coming off members of the crowd – no stage effects required). [Benji] Webbe is arguably one of the best frontmen out there, and it does feel like, today, that’s been recognised.”