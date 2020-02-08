Blossoms have achieved a second number 1 album with their latest release, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’.

The Stockport band’s self-titled debut in 2016 also earned them a number 1 accolade, whilst their second, ‘Cool Like You’, peaked at number 4.

Speaking about the news to Official Charts, Blossoms said: “Our second Number 1! We are delighted. Thanks to everyone who bought it. You’ve made us five the happiest lads in the world.”

You can see the band celebrating the news in the video below:

Reviewing the album, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote: “Ogden’s way of cutting through the bullshit – and tell relatable, charming stories of love, heartbreak and more – is mitigated by some of their gooiest songs to date. You can basically hear the butterflies flapping in Ogden’s stomach on ‘Oh No (I Think I’m in Love)’, as the band embrace disco grooves and ABBA-sized choruses, while the soaring ‘Falling For Someone’ is an ethereal, modern take on Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over.’

“…For the converts there’s enough familiarity and boundary pushing to justify continuing to invest in this band, right as they begin playing their first headline arena shows on their upcoming spring tour. But for the doubters and sceptics still on the fence, this album might prove even more enjoyable and surprising. Only a fool would deny themselves this collection of big pop bangers.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this week that Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden has been writing music for Brandon Flowers.

Speaking to the BBC, Blossoms confirmed that Ogden had written a song, titled ‘God-Sized Problem’, with Flowers in mind.

It’s not set in stone, however, that the track (which they’ve described as “a killer tune”) will end up on either the Killers‘ upcoming new album or an unannounced Flowers solo project.

“It’s one of the best songs we’ve ever done,” drummer Joe Donovan said. “And Tom wasn’t even going to show it to us!