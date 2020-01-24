News Music News

Blossoms announce album launch shows in their hometown

Blossoms are heading to the Stockport plaza

Elizabeth Aubrey
Blossoms
Blossoms - Credit: Getty

Blossoms have announced two more album launch shows which will take place in their hometown of Stockport.

The shows will take place on February 11 and 12 at the Stockport Plaza. Tickets for the shows are on sale here.

A number of other album launch shows for February were also announced, the dates of which can be seen below.

Advertisement

February album launch shows:

4 – Manchester – O2 Ritz
6 – Leeds – Beckett University
9 – Preston – Blitz 
11 – Stockport Plaza
12 – Stockport Plaza
13 – London – Pryzm
15 – Liverpool – O2 Academy 

The band’s next album, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’, will be released on January 31.

Speaking to NME about the album last September, Blossoms described the record as “a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.”

The album, which is reportedly inspired by Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’, U2‘s ‘The Joshua Tree’ and Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’, also features their June single ‘Your Girlfriend’ and ‘The Keeper.’

Advertisement

At the time, the band also revealed that had already started working on its follow up.

Frontman Tom Ogden told Gordon Smart of This Feeling TV: “We’re going to America for Christmas so got to kind of do a few rehearsals for that. Then there’s boring stuff that goes into the album like picking the booklet photos.

He then revealed: “We’re actually gonna go in the studio in December and start the next album.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Terry Gilliam: “We’re doomed – what is going on with the world?”

Mark Beaumont -
The brain behind some of cinema's craziest epics talks climate change, Adolf Hitler, Brexit Britain – and getting his big break with Terry Jones
Read more
Music Interviews

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “The band is my life. When it’s not going great, my life’s not going great”

Andrew Trendell -
Fray on the road through darkness that led to new album 'More. Again. Forever.'
Read more
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.