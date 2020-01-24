Blossoms announce album launch shows in their hometown

Blossoms have announced two more album launch shows which will take place in their hometown of Stockport.

The shows will take place on February 11 and 12 at the Stockport Plaza. Tickets for the shows are on sale here.

A number of other album launch shows for February were also announced, the dates of which can be seen below.

February album launch shows:

4 – Manchester – O2 Ritz

6 – Leeds – Beckett University

9 – Preston – Blitz

11 – Stockport Plaza

12 – Stockport Plaza

13 – London – Pryzm

15 – Liverpool – O2 Academy

The band’s next album, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’, will be released on January 31.

Speaking to NME about the album last September, Blossoms described the record as “a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.”

The album, which is reportedly inspired by Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’, U2‘s ‘The Joshua Tree’ and Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’, also features their June single ‘Your Girlfriend’ and ‘The Keeper.’

At the time, the band also revealed that had already started working on its follow up.

Frontman Tom Ogden told Gordon Smart of This Feeling TV: “We’re going to America for Christmas so got to kind of do a few rehearsals for that. Then there’s boring stuff that goes into the album like picking the booklet photos. He then revealed: “We’re actually gonna go in the studio in December and start the next album.”