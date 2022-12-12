Blossoms announce huge outdoor shows in Manchester and Leeds for summer 2023

Blossoms have announced outdoor shows in Manchester and Leeds for next year – find out more details including how to buy tickets below.

The Stockport band will play Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6, 2023, and Leeds’ Millennium Square on July 8, 2023.

Tickets for the Sounds Of The City concert series gigs go on general sale from 9am this Thursday (December 15) here.

Support for the Manchester show comes from the recently reunited Inspiral Carpets, while Miles Kane, who performed recently with Blossoms at Brixton Academy, will support the group in Leeds.

Meanwhile, Blossoms were joined by The Courteeners’ Liam Fray at their Manchester Apollo show on Friday night (December 9) – see footage here.

The band played the penultimate date of their huge UK and Ireland tour at the venue, and Fray joined them during the encore for two Courteeners favourites.

During the Apollo show, Fray joined the band on stage for renditions of ‘Please Don’t’ and ‘Not Nineteen Forever’. They covered the former together during lockdown.

At the London date of their tour in early December, Blossoms teamed up with Mel C, Rick Astley and Miles Kane.

Blossoms’ fourth studio album, ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, was released in April, while 2020 saw the band share their ‘Isolation Covers’ album. It featured new versions of songs by acts including Frank Ocean, The Coral and Tame Impala that the band had recorded in the first COVID lockdown.